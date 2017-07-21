Quantcast
Three join Title One

By: IBR Staff July 21, 2017 0

joell-brittJeff Nunez has joined TitleOne in Boise as a business strategist. He has 12 years of customer service and sales experience. Nunez also has five years of finance and mortgage lending experience. He is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Joell Britt has joined TitleOne in Boise as a title officer. She has expertise in residential, commercial, refinance, and new construction transactions. Britt has 16 years of title and escrow experience.

Laurie Ann King has joined TitleOne as a title officer. She has 22 years of title experience. She’ll work in the company’s Coeur d’Alene office.

 

