Top construction projects in Idaho up for awards

Construction is hot in Idaho. Cranes have been a part of the downtown Boise skyline nearly continuously for the past five years, and the Idaho Department of Labor predicts that the state’s construction industry will add more than 11,000 jobs by 2022.

For the last dozen years, Idaho Business Review has recognized Idaho’s top construction projects. To be considered, the projects must be built in Idaho; substantially completed by Dec. 31 in the previous year; and valued at more than $1 million in construction costs. This year, 47 projects across Idaho are finalists, topping last year’s total by 11.

The finalists will be judged in five categories – Private, Public, Renovation, Transportation, Utility/Infrastructure – by a committee of 15 industry experts. They will scrutinize each project, grading them on a scale of 1 to 5 in four areas: 1) scope of work, or how the intentions of the project are fulfilled; 2) overcoming challenges and obstacles; 3) adherence to budget and time constraints; and 4) overall project quality.

Awards will be given to the top three projects in each category, as well as honorable mentions as the panel deems. In addition, the one scoring highest overall will be named Top Project of the Year.

New this year are the People’s Choice Awards. Those who attend the awards event will be able to vote for their favorites and at the end of the evening those votes will be tallied; the People’s Choice Awards will be given to those with the most votes.

The 2017 Idaho Top Projects awards event will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m, Sept. 21, at The Riverside hotel in Garden City. The public is invited to help honor Idaho’s top construction projects. Reserve your tickets by clicking on this link: https://www.regonline.com/ 2017topprojects

2017 Idaho Top Projects Finalists

Private

Albertsons Aircraft Hangar, Boise

Capital Educators Federal Credit Union South Nampa Branch, Nampa

City Center Plaza, Boise

D.L. Evans Bank, Caldwell Branch, Caldwell

Eagle Tennis Club, Eagle

ECCO Safety Group Warehouse Expansion, Boise

Eureka Restaurant, Boise

Holiday Inn Express, Boise

Idaho Central Credit Union Alameda Branch Building, Pocatello

Idaho Foodbank, Lewiston

Inn at 500, Boise

Jacksons Food Store No. 87, Boise

Keylock Storage, Meridian

Larry H. Miller Subaru, Boise

Limelight Hotel Ketchun, Ketchum

The Lola and Duane Hagadone Boys and Girls Club of Kootenai County, Coeur d’Alene

Natural Grocer, Hailey

North Canyon Medical Center Medical Office Building Addition, Gooding

Primary Health Cherry Lane, Meridian

Riverstone International Middle and High School, Boise

The District at Parkcenter, Boise

Touchmark Elkhorn Lodge, Meridian

Wahooz Family Entertainment Center Expansion, Meridian

Washington Group Plaza 1 — St. Luke’s, Boise

Western States CAT Pocatello, Pocatello

WestVet Animal Emergency and Specialty Clinic, Garden City

Public

Ada County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center, Meridian

Boise State University Alumni & Friends Center, Boise

Idaho Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Research Laboratory, Eagle

Ridgevue High School, Nampa

Rock Creek Elementary School, Twin Falls

Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Headquarters, Owyhee County, Idaho on the Idaho/Nevada State Line

Twenty Mile South Farm Office and Maintenance Facility, Kuna

Victory Middle School, Meridian

Renovations

Cost Plus World Market, Meridian

Grove Plaza Renovation, Boise

Hayden Beverage Renovation, Boise

IdaPine Mill, Meridian

Jefferson Place Renovation, Boise

Northwest Cosmetic Lab Expansion-Renovation, Idaho Falls

Infrastructure/Utility

City of Boise Esther Simplot Park, Boise

Dixie Drain Phosphorus Removal Facility, Parma

Garden City to Americana Greenbelt, Boise, Garden City

Grand View PV Solar Two LLC, Grand View

Transportation

Broadway Avenue Bridge Replacement, Boise

City Center Plaza — Multimodal Center Development (VRT)

Mountain Rides South Valley Transit Facility, Bellevue

The 2017 Idaho Top Projects Selection Committee

Sheree Willhite, commercial program specialist, Idaho Power

Dave Winder, director, investment specialist, Commerce Real Estate Solutions

Wayne L. Hammon, CEO, Idaho Associated General Contractors

Julie Marple, vice president, Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp.

Charlie Woodruff, executive director, U.S. Green Building Council, Idaho

Thomas Zabala, former principal, ZGA Architects

Kâren Sander, coordinator for the Idaho District Council of the Urban Land Institute

Diane Kushlan, formerly with Urban Land Institute, now adjunct professor at Boise State University

Jessica Aquilar, assistant vice president of corporate real estate and construction for D.L. Evans Bank

Russell Brooks, project manager, quality control manager, Pharmer Engineering

Cathy Cooper, director of engineering, SUEZ

Dale Kuperus, manager, Design & Construction for the Ada County Highway District

Matt Stoll, executive director of the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS)

Shellan Rodriguez, project manager, property development, Capital City Development Corporation

Krisjan Hiner, co-founder of Stack Rock Group and president of BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association International).