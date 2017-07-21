Top construction projects in Idaho up for awards

Construction is hot in Idaho. Cranes have been a part of the downtown Boise skyline nearly continuously for the past five years, and the Idaho Department of Labor predicts that the state’s construction industry will add more than 11,000 jobs by 2022.
For the last dozen years, Idaho Business Review has recognized Idaho’s top construction projects. To be considered, the projects must be built in Idaho; substantially completed by Dec. 31 in the previous year; and valued at more than $1 million in construction costs. This year, 47 projects across Idaho are finalists, topping last year’s total by 11.
The finalists will be judged in five categories – Private, Public, Renovation, Transportation, Utility/Infrastructure – by a committee of 15 industry experts. They will scrutinize each project, grading them on a scale of 1 to 5 in four areas: 1) scope of work, or how the intentions of the project are fulfilled; 2) overcoming challenges and obstacles; 3) adherence to budget and time constraints; and 4) overall project quality.
Awards will be given to the top three projects in each category, as well as honorable mentions as the panel deems. In addition, the one scoring highest overall will be named Top Project of the Year.
New this year are the People’s Choice Awards. Those who attend the awards event will be able to vote for their favorites and at the end of the evening those votes will be tallied; the People’s Choice Awards will be given to those with the most votes.
The 2017 Idaho Top Projects awards event will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m, Sept. 21, at The Riverside hotel in Garden City. The public is invited to help honor Idaho’s top construction projects. Reserve your tickets by clicking on this link: https://www.regonline.com/ 2017topprojects
2017 Idaho Top Projects Finalists
Private
Albertsons Aircraft Hangar, Boise
Capital Educators Federal Credit Union South Nampa Branch, Nampa
City Center Plaza, Boise
D.L. Evans Bank, Caldwell Branch, Caldwell
Eagle Tennis Club, Eagle
ECCO Safety Group Warehouse Expansion, Boise
Eureka Restaurant, Boise
Holiday Inn Express, Boise
Idaho Central Credit Union Alameda Branch Building, Pocatello
Idaho Foodbank, Lewiston
Inn at 500, Boise
Jacksons Food Store No. 87, Boise
Keylock Storage, Meridian
Larry H. Miller Subaru, Boise
Limelight Hotel Ketchun, Ketchum
The Lola and Duane Hagadone Boys and Girls Club of Kootenai County, Coeur d’Alene
Natural Grocer, Hailey
North Canyon Medical Center Medical Office Building Addition, Gooding
Primary Health Cherry Lane, Meridian
Riverstone International Middle and High School, Boise
The District at Parkcenter, Boise
Touchmark Elkhorn Lodge, Meridian
Wahooz Family Entertainment Center Expansion, Meridian
Washington Group Plaza 1 — St. Luke’s, Boise
Western States CAT Pocatello, Pocatello
WestVet Animal Emergency and Specialty Clinic, Garden City
Public
Ada County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center, Meridian
Boise State University Alumni & Friends Center, Boise
Idaho Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Research Laboratory, Eagle
Ridgevue High School, Nampa
Rock Creek Elementary School, Twin Falls
Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Headquarters, Owyhee County, Idaho on the Idaho/Nevada State Line
Twenty Mile South Farm Office and Maintenance Facility, Kuna
Victory Middle School, Meridian
Renovations
Cost Plus World Market, Meridian
Grove Plaza Renovation, Boise
Hayden Beverage Renovation, Boise
IdaPine Mill, Meridian
Jefferson Place Renovation, Boise
Northwest Cosmetic Lab Expansion-Renovation, Idaho Falls
Infrastructure/Utility
City of Boise Esther Simplot Park, Boise
Dixie Drain Phosphorus Removal Facility, Parma
Garden City to Americana Greenbelt, Boise, Garden City
Grand View PV Solar Two LLC, Grand View
Transportation
Broadway Avenue Bridge Replacement, Boise
City Center Plaza — Multimodal Center Development (VRT)
Mountain Rides South Valley Transit Facility, Bellevue
The 2017 Idaho Top Projects Selection Committee
Sheree Willhite, commercial program specialist, Idaho Power
Dave Winder, director, investment specialist, Commerce Real Estate Solutions
Wayne L. Hammon, CEO, Idaho Associated General Contractors
Julie Marple, vice president, Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp.
Charlie Woodruff, executive director, U.S. Green Building Council, Idaho
Thomas Zabala, former principal, ZGA Architects
Kâren Sander, coordinator for the Idaho District Council of the Urban Land Institute
Diane Kushlan, formerly with Urban Land Institute, now adjunct professor at Boise State University
Jessica Aquilar, assistant vice president of corporate real estate and construction for D.L. Evans Bank
Russell Brooks, project manager, quality control manager, Pharmer Engineering
Cathy Cooper, director of engineering, SUEZ
Dale Kuperus, manager, Design & Construction for the Ada County Highway District
Matt Stoll, executive director of the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS)
Shellan Rodriguez, project manager, property development, Capital City Development Corporation
Krisjan Hiner, co-founder of Stack Rock Group and president of BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association International).