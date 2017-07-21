Quantcast
Tracee Hendershott hired as chief nursing officer at West Valley Medical Center

By: IBR Staff July 21, 2017

tracee-hendershottTracee Hendershott has been appointed chief nursing officer at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.

Hendershott most recently worked at Rose Medical Center, which is owned and operated by West Valley’s parent company, HCA Healthcare. She started at West Valley on May 22.

Hendershott is responsible for the delivery and development of hospital-wide patient care programs, as well as clinical policies and procedures. She graduated from the HCA’s Nurse Leadership Development Program and previously served as a labor and delivery nurse leader and director of women’s and children’s services. She has a BS in nursing from the University of North Colorado and a master of health administration from Webster University’s Denver campus.

 

