Aurora Riopelle completes registration exam

Aurora Riopelle successfully completed the architectural registration examination to become a licensed architect. She is registered in Idaho and Vermont and works at LCA Architects, a Boise-based architectural and interior design firm specializing in commercial and public sector design.

Riopelle is a graduate of the Norwich University in Vermont and hails from Central New York. Riopelle has a well-rounded set of technical skills as well as five years of planning, design, and construction administration experience.