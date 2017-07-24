Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Travelers needing to stay more than a few days in a particular location increasingly have an additional option that is more economical and offers more flexibility than the traditional hotel: The extended stay hotel. Extended stay hotels are for people staying at least five days, and typically include kitchens in rooms and laundry facilities in the ...