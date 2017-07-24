Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Time for a breakup: Businesses use equity carve-outs to boost shareholder value (access required)

Time for a breakup: Businesses use equity carve-outs to boost shareholder value (access required)

By: Lucia Walinchus July 24, 2017 0

With ample available capital and evolving growth strategies, companies are increasingly carving out incompatible business units, often keeping a piece of the pie in the process. “If you have a partnership with one of these large companies, you take control but they still hold a position. You can still access the channels for the product. And ...

About Lucia Walinchus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo