Tracee Hendershott is chief nursing officer at West Valley Medical Center

Tracee Hendershott has been hired as chief nursing officer at West Valley Medical Center. Hendershott most recently worked at Rose Medical Center, in Denver, Colo., which is owned and operated by West Valley’s parent company, HCA Healthcare. She started at West Valley on May 22.

As CNO, Hendershott is responsible for the delivery and development of hospital-wide patient care programs, as well as clinical policies and procedures. She will identify and implement opportunities throughout the hospital for the monitoring, evaluation and improvement of patient care.

Hendershott is a graduate of the HCA Continental Division’s nurse leadership development program. Prior to her position as associate chief nursing officer at Rose Medical Center, Hendershott served as a labor and delivery nurse leader and director of women’s and children’s services.

Hendershott earned a BS in nursing from the University of North Colorado and a master of health administration from Webster University’s Denver campus.