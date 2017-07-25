Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Developer Scott Jenkins is now turning to Harris Ranch for his latest assisted living and memory care home for the Treasure Valley. The 66-unit Aspen Valley Senior Living is scheduled to break ground in September or October, with a projected July 2018 opening in the area of Warm Springs and Eckert roads area. The 48,000-square-foot Aspen Valley ...