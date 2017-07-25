Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The first American private residence designed by renowned Japanese firm Kengo Kuma & Associates is under construction in the Oregon city of Happy Valley. The home, called SUTEKI, is one of five being built for the annual N.W. Natural Street of Dreams home showcase, an annual event put on by the Home Builders Association of Metro ...