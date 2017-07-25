Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Famed Japanese architect’s first U.S. home is in Oregon (access required)

Famed Japanese architect’s first U.S. home is in Oregon (access required)

By: Sam Tenney July 25, 2017 0

The first American private residence designed by renowned Japanese firm Kengo Kuma & Associates is under construction in the Oregon city of Happy Valley. The home, called SUTEKI, is one of five being built for the annual N.W. Natural Street of Dreams home showcase, an annual event put on by the Home Builders Association of Metro ...

About Sam Tenney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo