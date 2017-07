Jane Walther has been appointed infrastructure director at One Stone, an alternative school in Boise. She will be working on accreditation, research, and grant writing.

Walther holds a doctoral degree and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Boise State University and a bachelor’s degree in French from the University of Richmond. Prior to One Stone, Walther was the International Baccalaureate coordinator at Wood River Middle School and High School in Blaine County.