Carrie Morgan named VP of culture and leadership at LunchboxWax Franchise

Carrie Morgan has been named VP of culture and leadership at the Boise-based LunchboxWax Holdings. She continues to report to franchise founder and CEO Debi Lane.

Morgan joined LunchboxWax at its inception after a career as executive coach, business consultant and speaker. She has co-authored transformational and self-help books and has helped create several nationally recognized leadership programs and methods.

LunchboxWax operates 29 salons in 10 states. It was named in the top new franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine in April. It launched its national franchise program in late 2013.