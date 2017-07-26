Hubble Homes helps homeless

Hubble Homes, a local home builder and developer, is working with Charitable Assistance To Community’s Homeless (CATCH) to help Idaho’s homeless families through the sale of Hubble’s Hope, a home designed by and built under the direction of Hubble Homes. Don Hubble, founder and president of Hubble Homes, presented Wyatt Schroeder from CATCH with a check for $53,000, thanking employees, vendors and trade partners for their hard work in making it a reality. The Hubble Homes’ team spent approximately 30,000 hours on the project and worked with vendors and partners, who also contributed time and resources to the project.

The vision of Hubble, Hubble’s Hope recently sold and the profits from the sale were donated to CATCH to help combat homelessness in Idaho. “We are very passionate about the communities we build in. The opportunity to give back through Hubble Hope, helps us improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods, raise awareness about homelessness, and create a culture of giving within our company,” said Hubble.