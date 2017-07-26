Idaho Central Credit Union raises money for neonatal care at St. Luke’s Nampa Hospital

Employees of the Idaho Central Credit Union in Nampa hosted a three-day bake sale with a goal of raising $500. Thanks to a lot of hard work and a surprise $100 donation from a customer, the event raised $700 for the neonatal intensive care unit at the new St. Luke’s Nampa hospital.

“We chose to raise money for this project by hosting a bake sale in our branch because we believed it was the best way for us to support those beautiful little babies and their families at the NICU at St. Luke’s Nampa,” said Branch Manager Cheryl Moore. “We all know someone who has had a baby before they were due and they just need a little extra love during that time.”

The new St. Luke’s Nampa hospital will open this fall. To learn more, see stlukesonline.org.

Shown are (l-r) CheRanda Brogan, assistant manager; Kent Oram, CEO; Allison Putman, teller supervisor; Cheryl Moore, branch manager; Jeff Dunlap, business development; Christen Wise, St. Luke’s Foundation director of major gifts; and Lori Gull, branch performance VP.