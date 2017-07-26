Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Construction jobs across Idaho continue to hover around the 43,000-44,000 range, as they have since the start of the year. Idaho had 43,600 construction jobs in June, falling within the range of 43,000 to 44,500 that has carried through 2017 so far, according to the Associated General Contractors of America. The May and June job figures were ...