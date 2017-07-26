Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Idaho lags behind neighboring states in construction job growth (access required)

Idaho lags behind neighboring states in construction job growth (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 26, 2017 0

Construction jobs across Idaho continue to hover around the 43,000-44,000 range, as they have since the start of the year. Idaho had 43,600 construction jobs in June, falling within the range of 43,000 to 44,500 that has carried through 2017 so far, according to the Associated General Contractors of America. The May and June job figures were ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo