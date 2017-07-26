Kurt Gustavel appointed CEO at Idaho Independent Bank

The Coeur d’Alene-based Idaho Independent Bank has appointed Kurt R. Gustavel CEO effective next January 1.

Gustavel will succeed CEO and Chairman Jack W. Gustavel, who will continue as executive chairman of the board of directors. Kurt Gustavel’s new title will be president and CEO.

Kurt Gustavel has more than 26 years of banking experience. He joined IIB in 1994, was elected to the Bank’s board in 2003, and was appointed president and COO in 2005. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho and is a 2004 graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

The publicly traded IIB was established in 1993 as an Idaho state-chartered, commercial bank and now has 200 employees and branches in Boise, Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Mountain Home, Nampa, Star, and Sun Valley/Ketchum.