The Salvation Army is about $1.5 million away in fundraising dollars from listing its historic Marian Pritchett School in the North End. The Salvation Army has raised about $7 million in donations and pledges of the $8.5 million it needs to start construction on the $11 million, two-story, 45,000-square-foot school it hopes to build at Emerald ...