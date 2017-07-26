Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Salvation Army awaits $1.5 million before putting Pritchett School on the market (access required)

Salvation Army awaits $1.5 million before putting Pritchett School on the market (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 26, 2017 0

The Salvation Army is about $1.5 million away in fundraising dollars from listing its historic Marian Pritchett School in the North End.  The Salvation Army has raised about $7 million in donations and pledges of the $8.5 million it needs to start construction on the $11 million, two-story, 45,000-square-foot school it hopes to build at Emerald ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo