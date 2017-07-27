Carrie Halsey joins Center for Nursing Excellence at St. Luke’s

Carrie Halsey has joined the Center for Nursing Excellence at St. Luke’s. She will serve in the role of director of nursing practice, perinatal.

Halsey has been a nurse for 11 years, most recently as the labor and delivery nursing manager for Texas Children’s Hospital Pavilion for Women. She is a trained breastfeeding educator, fetal monitoring instructor and neonatal resuscitation (NRP) instructor. Halsey completed her masters of science in nursing as a clinical nurse specialist in 2012 at the University of Cincinnati and her doctor of nursing practice in advanced practice leadership from Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2017.

Halsey is committed to evidence-based practice and has led the implementation of new structures and processes to improve nursing practice and patient outcomes for the perinatal population. In collaboration with the Women’s Services Leadership Team, she will provide consultation to the inter-professional care team to achieve the highest levels of patient safety and clinical outcomes.

Halsey’s contributions extend beyond the hospital setting and into the realm of international nursing with the provision of education and consultation through professional publications, presentations and advocacy for patients and nurses via social media.