College of Idaho Student Philanthropy Council awards $12,800 to local organizations

The College of Idaho’s Student Philanthropy Council has awarded $12,800 in grant funding to 13 Treasure Valley organizations.

Formed in 2006 following a $30,000 grant from the Seagraves Family Foundation, the student-led council annually distributes grants from its investment earnings. There is usually between $6,000 and $10,000 available each year; this fiscal year is one of the council’s highest giving years to date.

The C of I Development Office and the Council presented checks to Kids First Cast and Advocates Against Family Violence, a Caldwell-based organization dedicated to helping eliminate domestic violence in the Treasure Valley, on June 23. Kids First Cast is a nonprofit that provides fishing lessons to children.

Other organizations receiving funding this year include Community Cakes, Caldwell Foundation for Educational Opportunity, Nampa Public Library, Canyon County Community Clinic, Homedale Farmers Market, Hands of Hope Northwest Inc., Because International, Nampa Family Justice Center, Meals on Wheels, Trinity Community Gardens and Mentoring Network.

The College of Idaho is a liberal arts college in Caldwell.