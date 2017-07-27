Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Modular housing hasn’t caught on in Oregon (access required)

Modular housing hasn’t caught on in Oregon (access required)

By: Kent Hohlfeld July 27, 2017 0

While prefabricated buildings continue to pop up in Washington and northern California, they aren’t catching on in Oregon. “Construction costs are the biggest part of it,” said Nathan Young, owner of MODS PDX Inc. in Portland. “The labor shortage is also a part of it. We haven’t seen the kind of labor shortages they have in ...

About Kent Hohlfeld

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo