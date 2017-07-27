Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Shangri-La Tea Room and Vegetarian Restaurant has found its new shangri-la on the Boise Bench. Shangri-La, which has been at Federal Way and Overland Road for 11 years, was on the verge of shutting down as recently as June 19. Their Federal Way lease rate increased substantially a year ago, resulting in margins so tight ...