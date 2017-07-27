Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu July 27, 2017 0

The Shangri-La Tea Room and Vegetarian Restaurant has found its new shangri-la on the Boise Bench. Shangri-La, which has been at Federal Way and Overland Road for 11 years, was on the verge of shutting down as recently as June 19. Their Federal Way lease rate increased substantially a year ago, resulting in margins so tight ...

