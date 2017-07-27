Steve Taylor, Damaris Ortiz, and Rachael Watson join NeighborWorks Boise

Steve Taylor, Damaris Ortiz, and Rachael Watson have joined NeighborWorks Boise.

Steve Taylor, director of construction and real estate development, is responsible for all single and multi-family activities. He has more than 30 years of experience as a high performance home builder, professional engineer, researcher, and market development specialist. Taylor has degrees in both mechanical and civil engineering and a PhD in engineering from Penn State University.

Damaris Ortiz, housing counselor, provides financial and pre-purchase counseling and coordinates homebuyer education seminars. She has more than four years of experience working in the business administration and human resources fields of the nonprofit and financial institution industries. Ortiz is fluent in Spanish and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration management, with certifications in financial capabilities and pre-purchase counseling.

Rachael Watson, program coordinator for the NeighborhoodLIFT program, serves as the initial contact for the organization’s homeownership programs and has more than three years of administrative assistance experience. She is currently enrolled at Boise State University.

NeighborWorks Boise is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1982. It’s a member of NeighborWorks America, a nationwide network of 240 trained and certified community development organizations that provide homebuyer education, counseling and lending services for low-to moderate- income people.