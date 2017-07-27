Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In sales, “Always Be Closing” (ABC) is a phrase used to describe a salesperson constantly looking to complete the sale. These ABCs also apply to construction projects; success starts at the beginning with a thorough understanding of the contract deliverables and continues throughout with active contract administration. The successful project is always closing. A full review ...