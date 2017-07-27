Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / The Fowler will offer 159 downtown Boise apartments in November (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 27, 2017 0

Construction at the 159-unit The Fowler apartments is proceeding toward a November opening. When it's completed, the building will include street-level pizza and coffee shops. Portland-based Holst Architecture incorporated an undulating wave design along the Fifth Street façade. “We wanted the building to be architecturally interesting,” said Katie Vila, development manager at LocalConstruct, the Los Angeles developer ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

