Matthew Johnson is named director of St. Luke’s Elmore Foundation

Matthew Johnson has joined St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center as the new director of the foundation.

Johnson previously worked at Glenns Ferry Health Center Inc., where he most recently held the positions of patient-centered medical home-quality/policy program manager, and outreach and enrollment coordinator. Previously he was a human resources coordinator for the health center. In 2013, Johnson worked as a self-reliance specialist for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Boise. For the prior six years, he served St. Luke’s Boise as a central dispatcher. Johnson also served five years in the U.S. Army as an infantry sergeant.

Johnson received an MBA in March 2017 from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, and a bachelor’s degree in social science from Boise State University in 2013.

In addition to foundation duties, Johnson will serve as the primary marketing and communication coordinator for St. Luke’s Elmore.