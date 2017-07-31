Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



With a slogan of “Turning plant floor data into actionable information,” Julie Lenzer founded the software company Applied Creative Technologies Inc in 1995. Focused on data collection, data mining and analytics in the food manufacturing sector, Lenzer's company started with one key client -- a Fortune 100 company. "I had one of my advisers tell me, ...