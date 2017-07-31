Boise State’s business school recognized at United Nations event

The College of Business and Economics at Boise State University was recognized July 18 at the 2017 Global Forum for Responsible Management Education, held at the United Nations in New York City by the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME).

The college’s first sustainability report was recognized by PRME, an initiative of the U.N. Global Compact, for excellence in implementing their six principles for responsible business education. The College of Business and Economics was one of only three colleges and universities globally to receive an award for an inaugural report during the reception. Boise State received recognition alongside the Stockholm School of Economics and BI Norwegian Business School in Oslo.

The 2015 sustainability report was compiled by a team of 15 undergraduate and graduate students who researched the college’s material economic, social and environmental risks and opportunities in order to transparently communicate its impacts on key stakeholders, including students, faculty and the business community. Taylor Reed, the founding MBA graduate assistant for the college’s Responsible Business Initiative, conceptualized the college’s first report and led the student team that produced it. Reed accepted the award on behalf of the college.