Home / News / Construction / Meridian and Nampa both flirt with 100,000 population count (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 31, 2017 0

The U.S. Census Bureau population estimate that was carried out July 1 will likely reveal that Meridian has officially crossed over to having more than 100,000 residents. The popular and fast-growing city could already be there. Based on the Census’s 95,623 estimate in July 2016 and the local COMPASS population estimate of 98,300 on April 1, ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

