Idaho business law firms Hawley Troxell and Moffatt Thomas have joined forces to create a 75-lawyer firm called Hawley Troxell that will operate out of Hawley Troxell's offices in the Wells Fargo building in Boise. The agreement, effective August 1, is not exactly a merger, said Hawley Troxell Managing Partner Nick Miller. But the two firms ...