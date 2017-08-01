Quantcast
Idaho Independent Bank donates to Junior Achievement of Idaho

By: IBR Staff August 1, 2017 0

Shown (l-r) are Ashley Jackson with Junior Achievement of Idaho, Katie Cowan of Idaho Independent Bank, and Sean Evans of Junior Achievement. Photo by Alex Suffa of Idaho Independent Bank

One randomly selected Idaho Independent Bank  employee is chosen each month to choose a nonprofit organization to donate to on behalf of the bank. In July, Katie Cowan from IIB’s West Boise branch on Overland Rd. was selected and she chose to donate to Junior Achievement of Idaho.

