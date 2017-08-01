Idaho Independent Bank donates to Junior Achievement of Idaho
By: IBR Staff
August 1, 2017
4:46 pm Tue, August 1, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Shown (l-r) are Ashley Jackson with Junior Achievement of Idaho, Katie Cowan of Idaho Independent Bank, and Sean Evans of Junior Achievement. Photo by Alex Suffa of Idaho Independent Bank
One randomly selected Idaho Independent Bank employee is chosen each month to choose a nonprofit organization to donate to on behalf of the bank. In July, Katie Cowan from IIB’s West Boise branch on Overland Rd. was selected and she chose to donate to Junior Achievement of Idaho.