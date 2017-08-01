Quantcast
Inn at 500 Capitol owners create Obie Hospitality brand (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 1, 2017 0

The success of the Inn at 500 Capitol in its opening months spurred owner Brian Obie to create a separate hospitality division to operate his hotels in Eugene and Boise. Obie Hospitality became a division of Eugene-based Obie Development Partners on March 17. Obie Development had built and operated Boise’s Inn at 500 and Inn at ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

