Ten-digit dialing starts Saturday in Idaho

Ten-digit dialing starts Saturday in Idaho

By: The Associated Press August 1, 2017 0

A t-shirt bearing the popular “208” motif as a symbol for Idaho. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is adding a new area code, 986, for Idaho numbers. File photo.

Required 10-digit dialing for local calls starts August 5 in Idaho with the addition of a new area code.

The state’s existing 208 area code will be joined by new area code 986.

That means callers will have to dial the area code along with the seven-digit telephone number to make a local call.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission said the new code will overlay the existing code, rather than splitting the state into two divisions to assign the new number. Some areas of the state are expected to exhaust their supply of numbers with the 208 area code before other areas.

Existing telephone numbers with the 208 area code will not change.

