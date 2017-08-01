Quantcast
Travis Futas joins Zasio Enterprises, Inc.

August 1, 2017

travis-futas-croppedTravis Futas has joined Zasio Enterprises, Inc. of Boise as associate general counsel.

Zasio is an information governance company. Futas will serve as transactional counsel, primarily supporting the negotiation of agreements related to the company’s software solutions and consulting practice. He was previously employed at a Fortune 500 company and at a health system. His experience includes work in legal matters related to employment, contract, and health law, as well as HIPPA compliance of protected health information.

Futas received a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and law degree from Drake University Law School.

