Youth participate in mussel relocation project in Lolo Creek

Youth searched for western pearlshell mussels in Lolo Creek, located on the North Fork Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, July. The young people were part of the Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps’ Orofino and Pierce crews. They joined staff from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests on July 26 to assist with a mussel relocation project. The day’s objective was to find as many mussels as possible within a stretch of Lolo Creek undergoing restoration, and relocate them a few miles upstream, outside of the project area.

The CBYCC crews collected and relocated over 1,700 mussels during their work day.

Now in its fifth year, CBYCC is a collaborative program designed to expose area youth to natural resource career opportunities while offering them paid, real-world work experience. Six crews were formed this year, each consisting of five members, ages 16–18, and one crew leader. I