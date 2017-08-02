6 workers injured when building under construction collapses

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press August 2, 2017 0

Six construction workers were injured when a building that was under construction collapsed in the southwestern Idaho town of Parma.

Paramedics said the workers were believed to be standing on top of the building when it collapsed August 2.

Parma Police Chief Albert Erickson said neither the exact number of people injured nor the extent of their injuries was immediately known.

The building under construction was on property owned by the JC Watson Company, an onion growing, packing and shipping business.

