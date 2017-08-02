Quantcast
Bank survey: Business leaders are optimistic about the economy (access required)

Bank survey: Business leaders are optimistic about the economy (access required)

By: Claude Solnik August 2, 2017 0

Businesspeople are becoming more optimistic about the economy, but they aren’t planning on translating that into more hiring or more compensation than in the past, according to a recent survey. In a survey of business clients in the second quarter, the national M&T Bank found that 59 percent expect the economy to improve in the next ...

