Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Cimarron Townhomes planned for I-84/I-184 interchange area (access required)

Cimarron Townhomes planned for I-84/I-184 interchange area (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 2, 2017 0

With apartment living coming in vogue in recent years, Boise-based Summit Development owner David Scaggs has found his niche in peppering the Treasure Valley with 60- to 80-unit four-plex townhome complexes. His current projects are the 36-unit Marena Townhomes across from Boise Towne Square and the 80-unit Cimarron Townhomes, which is due to start construction in ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo