Kevin Strawbridge appointed CEO of ClickBank

Kevin Strawbridge has been appointed chief executive officer of the Boise-based internet retailer Clickbank.

Strawbridge has more than two decades of experience, including an extensive background in affiliate marketing and eCommerce. He has been involved since 1999 in businesses reliant on ecommerce and digital marketing. He has served in roles with hands-on experience in all digital marketing functions including affiliate management and operations, search, e-mail, display and social.

Prior to joining ClickBank, Kevin was the president of Motorsport Aftermarket Group’s retail group, leading the division and its two lines of business. Strawbridge spent his early career in Big 4 auditing with Deloitte, in corporate accounting, and in management consulting with PwC. He moved to eCommerce and digital marketing with JCPenney Direct early in their growth cycle and then served in management roles with increasing responsibility in retail and technology.