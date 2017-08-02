Marshall Rule promoted at SCOTTeVEST

Marshall Rule has been promoted to president at the Ketchum-based SCOTTeVEST, a maker of clothing that is travel- and technology-friendly.

Rule joined the company in 2013 as an entry-level marketing implementer. He was promoted in recent years to serve as vice president of marketing and operations, executive vice president and then chief operating officer. As COO, Rule managed all contractor relationships, provided direction and oversight for the company’s employees, and pursued growth opportunities across print, digital and broadcast channels.

Company CEO and co-founder Scott Jordan will step back from day-to-day management to focus his attention on long-term strategic initiatives.

Rule attended Washington and Lee University.