Three PR professionals join forces

Amanda Watson, Natalie Podgorski and Bill Shawver have joined forces in a new Boise-based advocacy and communications firm called Atlas Strategic Communications, LLC.

The firm will be co-managed by the owners and founders.

Podgorski started her career in Idaho as a reporter for Boise’s NBC affiliate. She went on to serve as the communications manager for the city of Meridian and then became an advisor for businesses and organizations through her work at Gallatin Public Affairs. In her new role with Atlas, her responsibilities will include media training, content development and crisis communications.

Watson was most recently at the Boise firm Red Sky Public Relations. In her new role, her responsibilities will include campaign development, strategic planning, issues advocacy, and project managements.

Shawver is a brigadier general with nearly four decades of military experience, including service as the Idaho director of homeland security and the commander of the Idaho Air National Guard. Most recently, Bill oversaw corporate communications for Idaho Power. In Shawver’s new role with Atlas, he will serve as a strategic counselor on client accounts and oversee business growth and retention. Shawver will join Atlas Strategic Communications full-time when he retires from his current role Oct. 1.