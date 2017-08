Bogus Basin, in partnership with the Together Treasure Valley Initiative, hosted 252 Boys and Girls Club kids from all four Ada County campuses on August 2.

The day began with lunch for all the kids and over 30 volunteers then progressed to outdoor activities, including Bogus Basin’s new summer fun zone, art projects, lawn games, and environmental education activities.

The day was the first of three similar Bogus Basin field trips sponsored by Together Treasure Valley in 2017.