Mary Sfingi has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Wood River Valley Financial Center, located in Ketchum. S is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the financial center and its staff.

Sfingi has spent the last 14 years as a residential lender in Sun Valley. She joined Zions Bank in 2009, and was most recently a private banker. A Boston native, Sfingi earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California.