Home / News / Construction / McCall’s Whitetail Club opens sales for new Shore Lodge Cottages (access required)

McCall’s Whitetail Club opens sales for new Shore Lodge Cottages (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 3, 2017 0

Putting a vacation home up for short-term rental will be a new opportunity in the next phase of development at McCall’s Whitetail Club private community. Short-term rentals are prohibited throughout the 1,300-acre development, which adjoins Shore Lodge. The development has 250 platted lots with 90 lots sold. Fifty-five multi-million-dollar homes have been built there since 2004. But ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

