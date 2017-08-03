Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Putting a vacation home up for short-term rental will be a new opportunity in the next phase of development at McCall’s Whitetail Club private community. Short-term rentals are prohibited throughout the 1,300-acre development, which adjoins Shore Lodge. The development has 250 platted lots with 90 lots sold. Fifty-five multi-million-dollar homes have been built there since 2004. But ...