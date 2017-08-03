Quantcast
Peter Robbins, CPA and Hazen Armstrong, CPA join forces

By: IBR Staff August 3, 2017 0

Peter Robbins, left, and Hazen Armstrong

Peter Robbins, CPA and Hazen Armstrong, CPA, MBA have joined forces to create Robbins & Armstrong, LLP in Eagle.

Robbins has 30 years of experience in tax and accounting services to small business, individuals, and trusts and estates. Armstrong has been providing services to small business and individuals for six years. Armstrong also successfully owned, managed, and eventually sold a sprinkler maintenance service. Both Robbins and Armstrong are committed to the betterment of  society through volunteerism and engagement in the business and nonprofit community.

 

