Firehouse Subs donates to Ada County Paramedics

Firehouse Subs donated money to Ada County Paramedics’ Tactical Medical Team to purchase new bullet proof vests. The TacMed team is the ‘medical side” of the SWAT team, and it trains and works with law enforcement officers. Its primary goal is to ensure officer survival.

The new equipment helps Ada County Paramedics Tactical Medical Team more safely and efficiently respond to and care for trauma patients while ensuring the safety of the

responding TacMed Team members.