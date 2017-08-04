Firehouse Subs donates to Ada County Paramedics
By: IBR Staff
August 4, 2017
5:00 am Fri, August 4, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Ada County Paramedics’ Tactical Medical Team member Kevin Luby (left) stands beside Connie Judd, a Firehouse Subs area developer for Utah and Idaho, as she tries on some of the new tactical medical equipment. Ada County Paramedics Tactical Medical Team Member Cody Porter is on the right. Photo courtesy of the Ada County Paramedics.
Firehouse Subs donated money to Ada County Paramedics’ Tactical Medical Team to purchase new bullet proof vests. The TacMed team is the ‘medical side” of the SWAT team, and it trains and works with law enforcement officers. Its primary goal is to ensure officer survival.
The new equipment helps Ada County Paramedics Tactical Medical Team more safely and efficiently respond to and care for trauma patients while ensuring the safety of the
Ada County Paramedics Tactical Medical Team member Cody Porter stands beside Ada County Paramedics’ Communication Specialist Hadley Mayes as she tries on the new tactical gear. Photo courtesy of Ada County Paramedics.
responding TacMed Team members.