Patricia Zurfluh joins board of Western Pension & Benefits Council

Patricia Zurfluh, audit Manager at Harris & Co., has joined the Western Pension & Benefits Council board as treasurer.

Zurfluh began her career in public accounting nine years ago and serves as one of the leads for Harris & Co.’s employee benefit plan audit team. As treasurer, Patricia will oversee the organization’s finances and assist in planning various program events. WP&BC is recognized as the premier educational and professional organization in the western United States in the field of employee benefits.