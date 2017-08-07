Christina Slaughter joins Idaho Technology Council

Christina Slaughter has joined the Idaho Technology Council as project manager.

Slaughter will supervise the implementation of ITC projects and signature technology events in Idaho. She will work with President and CEO Jay Larsen and committee chairs to provide training, accomplish identified initiatives, and develop networking opportunities to ITC members.

Prior to joining the ITC, Slaughter was a news producer at KIVI 6 and has held management and training positions at Micron Technology and DIRECTV. She graduated from Boise State University.

The mission of the Idaho Technology Council is to help technology companies in Idaho start, grow, and thrive. The ITC represents more than 100,000 employees who work for ITC member companies.