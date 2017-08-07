Kevin Turner is appointed senior advisor to Albertsons CEO

Kevin Turner has been appointed vice chairman of the board of managers of the Albertsons parent company, AB Acquisition LLC; and senior advisor to Chairman and CEO Bob Miller.

Turner began his career as a cashier at Wal-Mart in 1985, and rose to become CEO and president of SAM’s Club and executive vice president of Walmart Stores, Inc., a position he served in from 2002 to 2005. Turner also served as COO at Microsoft. During his time at Microsoft, from 2005 to 2016, Turner led a number of teams including worldwide sales and marketing, the retail stores division, corporate information technology, and operations. Key accomplishments include his leadership of the company’s Cloud Services adoption as well as the sales and marketing efforts behind Office 365, according to Albertsons.

Albertsons is a privately owned Boise-based retail chain with about 2,000 stores under several different brands.