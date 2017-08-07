Macy’s pulls the plug on Twin Falls as it has in Moscow, Nampa and downtown Boise

Idaho continues to shed Macy’s stores, with the Cincinnati retailer planning to close its Twin Falls store at the Magic Valley Mall in March.

Macy’s told store employees July 31 at the Magic Valley Mall that the retailer would not renew its lease in Twin Falls. The 61,000-square-foot Twin Falls store opened in 1987, the year following the opening of the Magic Valley Mall.

The Twin Falls closure was not on the list of 68 store closures that Macy’s announced in January, and which resulted in the April closure of the 104,000-square-foot Macy’s at Nampa Gateway Center.

“Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets,” Macy’s said in a statement about the Twin Falls store.

Macy’s has closed Idaho stores in downtown Boise (2010), Moscow (April 2016) and Nampa (April 2017). Macy’s remains at Boise Town Square, the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls and in Lewiston.

“I think the decision made by Macy’s is less about Twin Falls and more about the global market,” Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar said. “It’s always disappointing when a retailer has to make this kind of decision. But when these things happen, it always presents opportunity as well.”

Barigar noted Twin Falls experienced a “blossoming retail sector” in recent years that tempers the loss of Macy’s a bit.

Woodbury Corp. of Salt Lake City, which owns the Magic Valley Mall, limited its comments to a prepared statement.

“Magic Valley Mall has had a great partnership with Macy’s for over 30 years,” the statement read. ”With Macy’s departure, we look forward to the opportunity to introduce fresh retail, entertainment and restaurants to the community.”