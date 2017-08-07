Quantcast
Melissa Eldridge promoted at Community Partnerships of Idaho

By: IBR Staff August 7, 2017 0

melissa-eldridge-croppedMelissa Eldredge has been promoted to director of behavioral health at Community Partnerships of Idaho.

Eldridge manages the behavioral health offices in Boise, Emmett and Mountain Home, ensuring quality care through counseling, case management, community based rehabilitation, medication management and school-based contracts.

Eldridge graduated from Boise State University with a master’s in social work in 2013. At Community Partnerships, Melissa has provided psychotherapy to individuals struggling with adjustment to illnesses and/or life situations and complex mental health diagnoses.

 

