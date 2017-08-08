David Lewis is new chief strategy officer at ClickBank

David Lewis has been hired as chief strategy officer at ClickBank in Boise. Lewis has experience in ecommerce, affiliate marketing, business development and digital advertising.

Lewis has held executive positions at several high-profile, venture-backed companies such as Overture, Shopzilla and Ebates. He has close to two decades of affiliate marketing experience along with deep knowledge in advertising, digital promotions, syndication, and fraud protection. Prior to joining ClickBank, Lewis served as high-level product, business development, and strategy executive and consultant for prominent ecommerce entities Ebates (acquired by Rakuten for $1 billion), CupoNation (part of Rocket Internet) and CouponCabin. As a manager and leader, Lewis has also built and led teams in business development, sales, marketing, customer service, software development and search marketing. Lewis holds a BA in Economics from UC Berkeley and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School.

ClickBank is a global internet retailer with more than 200 million customers and distribution in 190 countries.